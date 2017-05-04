Behavioural Economics For Successful PR

04 May 2017 | 02.20 pm

Carr Communications has launched a dedicated behavioural economics and sciences team. The newly established team of consultants will support the delivery of existing services in PR, training, career development, employee engagement and internal communications.

The behavioural economics and sciences team includes expert consultants in behavioural economics — Jenny Robinson, Karl Purcell and Amy Hume. The creation of the new team builds on the success of the behavioural economics programmes that Carr Communications launched two years ago.

In 2015, Carr Communications became the first communications firm in Ireland to provide a series of training programmes in behavioural economics. These courses, delivered by Liam Delaney, Professor of Behavioural Economics at UCD and director of the new UCD MSc in Behavioural Economics, are in high demand.

In addition to its long-standing relationship with Professor Liam Delaney, Carr Communications has also collaborated with both the Harvard Kennedy School and New York Times bestselling author on behavioural finance, Dr Daniel Crosby.

BEHAVIOURAL INSIGHTS

“It’s a natural progression for us to establish a dedicated behavioural economics and sciences team,” said Donal Cronin, director of Carr Communications. “For more than a decade behavioural science has underpinned our approach to communications and training.

“We have applied this approach to great effect with client issues as diverse as financial services, internal communication and the environment. Our team of behavioural consultants will now work with our other teams, offering our clients tested, proven and added-value approaches to messaging, through the use of behavioural insights and rigorous evaluation.”

Behavioural economics brings together thinking from economics and psychology to understand why people behave the way they do. People are irrational and do not always act in the ways we might expect. They frequently do things that are not in their best interests, and communication needs to take account of this irrationality rather than being based on assumptions of how people should behave in an ideal world.

INFLUENCING ATTITUDES

Bringing about change – influencing change in people’s attitudes and behaviours – is at the heart of all of Carr Communications’ training programmes and PR campaigns. In order to influence change effectively, you first need to understand why people behave in the ways that they do.

“A question we’re asked again and again by organisations and agencies is ‘Why is our message not landing?’” said Tony Hughes, managing director of Carr Communications. “Behavioural economics helps give a better answer to that question.

“By applying behavioural science techniques, our clients can better establish how their audiences think, feel and behave and, consequently, enhance their marketing and communications. This approach has already had a profound impact for a number of our clients.”

Professor Liam Delaney said that the new team has great potential to contribute to both business and policy in Ireland. “I’ve been working with Carr Communications for several years on many projects,” said Professor Delaney. “It’s really exciting to see the company developing a dedicated team in this area and it has strong potential to make a contribution to business and policy in Ireland.”

AWARD-WINNING TRACK RECORD

For over 40 years, Carr Communications has provided award-winning public relations services and training to a wide range of leading organisations in both private and public sectors, helping them understand their audiences better and communicate with them more effectively.

For more information on how Carr Communications’ behavioural economics and sciences team can help your organisation, visit www.carrcommunications.ie