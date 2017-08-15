Bechtle Direct Becomes A HP Platinum Partner

15 Aug 2017 | 12.56 pm

Bechtle Direct, which provides IT equipment to businesses and public sector customers, has been awarded HP Platinum Partner Status for Personal Systems Hardware in Ireland.

HP Platinum Partner Status is the highest level of accreditation in the HP Partner Program and Bechtle Direct is the third partner in Ireland to achieve the position.

John Malone, managing director of Bechtle Direct, said that his firm’s partnership with HP is going from strength to strength. “We’re delighted with the level of engagement and collaboration between our two organisations,” he added.

Gary Tierney, managing director of HP Ireland, commented that Bechtle Direct had consistently exceeded HP’s expectations in terms of growth, technical expertise and market knowledge. “We are delighted to further our relationship with Bechtle in this way and look forward to the opportunities ahead as we continue to innovate and grow together,” he continued.

Bechtle Direct operates branches in 14 countries, providing access to a wide range of IT products as well as, one-on-one consulting services. It runs an office in Dublin.

Photo: John Malone (right), Bechtle Direct, and Gary Tierney, HP Ireland (Pic: Fennell Photography)