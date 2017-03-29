Beauchamps Unveils New Logo And Website

29 Mar 2017 | 09.20 am

Beauchamps, one of Ireland’s top full service commercial law firms, has launched a new brand identity and new website that the firm says reflects its “solutions-focused, collegial approach to client service”.

Beauchamps, founded in 1803, has revised its logo, emphasising the letter “B” to aid pronunciation. Managing partner John White (pictured) commented: “Our new brand identity reflects the very high quality of our people, our work and our clients. Our ‘side by side’ brand theme differentiates us in a competitive legal market because it emphasises what it’s like to work with us – we develop close client relationships by working side by side with them.

“We think creatively to deliver solutions for clients that make sense for their business. Our new website is easy to navigate, informative and showcases our expertise and our people. We feel we have a great platform to build upon and market from now.”

Though a literal pronunciation of the firm’s name would be ‘Bow-champs’, in legal circles the name is pronounced ‘Bee-chams’.

Beauchamps has 76 solicitors and 180 staff overall, and has 25 practice and sector areas. Clients include multinational companies, Irish and international SMEs, investors, owner managed businesses, government and public bodies and regulatory authorities.