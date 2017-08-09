BDO Tops Up Perigord With €3m

09 Aug 2017 | 02.00 pm

Perigord, a Dublin company that specialises in artwork solutions for the pharma and life science industries, has received €3m equity funding from the BDO Development Capital Fund, which previously invested €2.4m in February 2016.

With offices in Europe, USA and Asia, Perigord supplies precision artwork and labelling services as well as workflow process management software to pharmaceutical and life science companies worldwide. Customers include to include nine of the world’s top ten pharmaceutical companies.

Sinead Heaney, Investment Director at the BDO fund, commented: “This follow-on investment demonstrates how much potential we see for Perigord moving forward. They have the ambition, capability and strategy to become a leading player in this sector.”

According to CEO Alan Leamy (pictured), Perigord now employs 250 people. “This investment will allow Perigord to service the rapidly expanding life sciences sector as it goes through significant changes over the next five years,” he added.

Pharma and life science packaging is subject to stringent regulations and Perigord’s GLAMS (Global Artwork Management System) is designed to control and manage artwork through the artwork lifecycle process and to eliminate the risk of potentially very costly errors.