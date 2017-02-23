Base Wood Fired Pizza Opens Fifth Store

23 Feb 2017 | 10.39 am

Base Wood Fired Pizza has opened its fifth store in Glenageary in south Dublin. The company said the store represents an investment of €300,000 and will provide employment for 25 people.

The Glenageary outlet at Park Pointe Shopping Centre delivers to Glenageary, Sallynoggin, Glasthule, Dun Laoghaire, Sandycove, Dalkey, Killiney, Monkstown and Deansgrange.

The company said it has also invested €250,000 in a production unit in Kimmage, where Base Pizza has its head office. The facility has a special dough room where dough is individually mixed and hand-rolled daily.

Former solicitor Shane Crilly founded the company in 2008 the company now employs 150 people. Current stores are located in Stillorgan, Ballsbridge, Terenure, Lucan and now Glenageary.

According to Crilly (pictured): “Our focus is to offer the highest-quality pizza in Ireland, taking it out of the junk food category and bringing it back to its traditional Italian roots. Our main customer base is millennials who are more knowledgeable about food and boomers who are looking for healthier options and trying to live a healthier lifestyle, while still enjoying indulgence, so it’s an interesting mix.

“We have branched into other products including 3FE Coffee, gelato and salads which have been well received by our customers. Good quality wine will be the next product we introduce. We are now a premier player in the fast casual delivery segment and we have had huge loyalty from our customers.”

Crilly (38) added that he and his business partners wants to open another ten new stores in the Dublin area and commuter counties. He said that the company has an annual turnover of €5 million and expects that to grow to €6 million in 2017.

In addition to the new Glenageary store, Base Pizza is refurbishing its Ballsbridge and Terenure outlets and adding additional ovens. The company supplies pizza products to The Jar pub on Wexford Street and the Bath Pub on Bath Avenue. Both bars are owned and operated by the Loyola Group, which invested in Base Wood Fired Pizza in 2013.

Base Control Management Ltd is the parent company for the stores in Stillorgan, Terenure and Lucan. Its shareholders are Shane Crilly (51%), Stephen Cooney (24.5%) and Brian O’Malley (24.5%).

The company booked a loss of €85,000 in the year to June 2015, with the accounts noting that the Terenure outlet made a profit of €14,000 and the Stillorgan outlet made a loss of €57,000. Separate accounts for the Ballsbridge takeaway disclose a profit of €25,000 for 2014/15.