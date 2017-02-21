Barista School Founder Has Been Through The Grinder

21 Feb 2017 | 01.03 pm

James McCormack (pictured) has a Dublin business that covers all corners of the coffee market. He’ll source, roast and sell the beans for you. He’ll serve you the coffee in his South Anne Street café. Or he can train you in how to make coffee and then help you get a job as a barista afterwards.

The Mullingar-born entrepreneur owns Dublin Barista School, which operates above his South Anne Street café. Established in 2011, it runs over 20 coffee-related training courses, from roasting to pouring. More than 2,000 people took courses with McCormack in 2016.

“Many of the people coming in to do the courses are looking for jobs from them,” says McCormack. Seeing a business opportunity, he launched coffeejobs.ie last year, a niche recruitment service for hotels and restaurants looking for baristas. “We charge companies between €200 and €400 for successful placements, so there’s good money in the venture,” he adds.

The training fees start at around €200 per day. The barista school accounts for 60% of the McCormack’s revenue — he bought a roaster in 2016 and is now selling his own 9th Degree branded coffee for extra income. “It’s a focused coffee subscription platform for those who appreciate speciality coffee,” says McCormack, who ships out packets abroad through An Post and domestically using Fastway.

A father of two young children, McCormack (36) has graduated through the business school of hard knocks. He worked as a mortgage broker but was made redundant in 2008. Despite recessionary gales, he started a company called Good Mood Food shortly afterwards. “I sub-let a kitchen, made sandwiches and then went around to offices selling them,” he recalls. The business did reasonably well, so McCormack branched into and Mexican food, with a takeaway called El Porko Loco in Stillorgan.

When he saw an opportunity to relocate the Square in Tallaght and chase better passing trade, McCormack jumped at the chance. However, the tacos didn’t catch on in the west Dublin chopping centre. “I gave it a year and it didn’t improve, so I closed it and liquidated the business for my sanity.”

McCormack sees no let-up in demand for coffee, but past experiences have made him wary. “I see lots of places opening at the moment but I’d be reluctant to start opening high street shops, given the rent costs. We just want to make sure that if tough times come again we can withstand it.”