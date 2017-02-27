Bank Says Consumer Confidence In Retreat

27 Feb 2017 | 09.37 am

According to Bank Of Ireland’s economic pulse index, Ireland’s economic heartbeat slowed by 4.4 beats through February on the rate a year ago. The bank says households are in a more downbeat mood about the general economy and their own financial situation.

The Business Pulse saw a small uptick in February 2017, led by improved sentiment among firms in the industry and services sectors. Retail and construction fell back though, unwinding the gains they made in January.

The Consumer Pulse was down 4.6 points on January. Buying sentiment softened after the January sales, with one third considering it a good time to purchase big ticket items such as furniture and electrical goods compared with 44% the previous month.

The Housing Pulse eased back to 108.2 in February 2017, from a 13 month high of 111.5 in January, though price expectations remained in firm positive territory though. The majority are also of the view that rents will rise over the coming year.

BoI chief economist Loretta O’Sullivan commented: “We saw the introduction of rent caps in Dublin and Cork city towards the end of 2016, with additional pressure zones added in late January. While it is still early days for the new caps, there may be some tentative signs emerging that they are starting to impact expectations. For example, the percentage of survey respondents anticipating rent increases in excess of 5% has fallen steadily in Dublin, from 44% last November to 32% this month.”

Among regions, the three-month moving averages showed an improvement in sentiment in Dublin, Munster and Connacht/Ulster in February 2017, with the reading for the Rest of Leinster little changed on the month.