Which Bank Is OPENING A New Branch?

05 May 2017 | 12.13 pm

Cherrywood in south Dublin will become one of the few places to get a new bank branch this year when Bank of Ireland opens a new branch in September. The bank says it plans a €10m investment in branch development, including new facilities for business customers.

Cherrywood (pictured) has been singled out for the new branch due to “exceptional development of residential, office and retail space” in the area, according to the bank.

Gavin Kelly, director of distribution channels, said that including the latest announcement, Bank of Ireland has made improvements to 75% of our branch network over the past two years.

“When transaction levels in a branch drop below a certain level the easiest decision is to close it,” said Kelly. “However, we don’t believe that is the correct strategy. When we look at trends within an area and find a drop in counter activity, we reinvent the space within the branch. Sometimes that means moving staff onto the floor instead of behind a counter, providing support with devices and advice on mortgages, investments, and insurance.

“This has already worked successfully for us in many of our branches, where we have actually seen an increase in transactions following the changes. With only 3% of our customers’ total transactions conducted over the counter, this reinvention of the branch space will continue.”

The investment includes installation of 90 new external lodgement and ATM devices, which will provide 24/7 lodge and withdrawal capability at over 80% of branches by year end. These have proven popular with small business owners including taxi drivers and businesses in the hospitality trade.

Branch upgrades will continue in 2017, including refurbishments, customer lounges or kiosks at locations such as Castlebar, Cobh, Kilkenny, Blanchardstown and Terenure, and a complete remodelling of the bank’s UCC branch.

Included in the plan is a new ‘Startlab’ incubator for startup businesses, above the Camden Street branch in Dublin. This follows the launch of a Galway Startlab and a New York Startlab to support Irish companies breaking into the US market.