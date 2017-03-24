Bank Adds 20 More Enterprise Towns

24 Mar 2017 | 04.30 pm

Bank of Ireland is investing €1.2 million in its Enterprise Towns initiative in 2017, adding 20 more towns to bring the programme number to 120 Enterprise Town events this year.

The Bank of Ireland Enterprise Towns programme aims to bring local businesses, education, sports and cultural organisations together, boosting the participating town’s economic activity. Enterprise Town is typically run as a two day business, sport and community Expo.

In 2016 1,000 Bank of Ireland staff were involved, with over 6,100 businesses, 1,900 sports and community groups, and 236 schools participating.

Over the course of the year it is estimated over 91,500 ‘connections’ were facilitated through the Enterprise Town initiative, with the aim that as many of these connections as possible will lead to increased business activity for the towns taking part.

Each Enterprise Town has the option to undertake a fundraising drive for a local cause with donations up to €1,000 being matched by Bank of Ireland through its ‘Give Together’ charity and community initiative.

Bank of Ireland also provides guest speakers for many of the events, including Gavin Duffy, Rachel Allen, Marty Morrissey, John Giles and Dáithí Ó’Sé. These speakers address topics such as business success, teamwork, motivation and leadership.

David Merriman, Head of Enterprise Development, Bank of Ireland, commented: “The feedback from communities involved in this programme has been overwhelmingly positive, which is why we are continuing to grow the initiative, increasing our numbers to over 120 towns for the coming year.

“As Ireland’s largest lender, and with 250 branches nationwide, Bank of Ireland is a core part of the communities we serve. Through our Enterprise Town programme we want to invigorate and re-energise communities, showcasing what is on offer in these towns and supporting economic growth and development.”

Photo: Mary Walsh-Kinsella (left), The Castle Courtyard Cafe, David Merriman and Owen Finn of Shannonbridge Pottery. (Pic: Sean Curtin True Media)