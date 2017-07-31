Backing Brave – If You Have Collateral

31 Jul 2017 | 03.26 pm

Investors who bought AIB shares off the Irish government have made a quick gain. After the interim results, progress may be more measured

There are 10,200 people working across the AIB group and hundreds of them must be involved in preparing the presentation of the bank’s financial statements. The interim report for the half-year to June 2017 runs to 143 pages and is a model of good graphic design, with judicious use of the colour purple to lift the abundance of numbers.

As regulators couldn’t spot what a mess AIB was getting into before the property crash, now there are pages and pages devoted to credit risk. Short of individually naming the bank’s defaulting borrowers, AIB now comes clean on its precise exposure to troublesome loans, and there are still plenty of them.

Not that investors seem too concerned. After re-floating at 440c in June, the share has pushed ahead and was recently hovering around the €5 level, a price where there would appear to be more sellers than buyers. At €5, AIB’s market cap is €13.4bn, which is in line with the June 2017 balance sheet net worth of €13.2bn.

Accounting Niceties

Earnings per share for the first six months of 2017 came in at 23.3c, so the forward p/e multiple is around 11 times earnings. Year to year EPS is influenced by write-back of provisions and other accounting niceties, and the H1 P&L includes a gain of €103m relating to ‘re-estimation of cashflows on loans and receivables previously restructured’.

The main metric for judging AIB’s performance is its interest income from loans. This was down €82m year-on-year, reflecting the shrinking loan book. Interest paid out was down too, by a lot larger €214m. Through H1 2016, the average interest paid on customer deposits was 0.69% compared with 0.93% a year earlier. That 0.69% is inflated by the interest the bank pays to corporate depositors – personal customers now get next to nothing.

According to ‘average balance sheet’ data in the interim statement, deposits by banks reduced by 45% in the year while customer accounts fell by 6.5%. The upshot was a 14% improvement (€130m) year-on-year in net interest income. This gain was offset by a €50m increase in overheads, half of which was due to redundancy payments.

The bottom line in the interim results was that H1 EPS was down 21% year-on-year. Strip out the re-estimation gain in 2017 and a €270m gain in 2016 from selling the bank’s stake in Visa and the trading improvement over the year was about 4%.

New Lending

Another key metric for AIB is new lending. This amounted to €4.3bn in the half-year to June 2017, up 15%. In the Retail & Commercial Banking division which covers Ireland, new lending advanced by 29%, with mortgage lending growth of 41% and other lending growth of 19%.

The other half of AIB’s lending activity is corporate (30% of total) and Northern Ireland and Britain (20% of total). Corporate lending growth was 10% while UK growth of 5% was booked as a decline due to softer sterling.

Across the group, two thirds of AIB’s gross loans are charged on properties. In the core market of the Republic of Ireland, property loans make up 80% of the loan book, with non-property business loans accounting for just 13.5%, which hardly speaks to the bank’s message of ‘Backing Brave’.

Still, business lending acorss the Irish economy is better this year than in 2016. According to Central Bank data, net lending to business by all Irish banks amounted to €63m in the first half of 2017. This compares with the decline in net lending of €858m recorded in the second half of 2016. In the second quarter, there was a €423m increase in net business lending during June, a decrease of €182m in May and an increase of €343m in April.

Through H1 2017, drawdowns in long-term loans (5 years or over) to Irish business exceeded repayments by €349m. By contrast in H2 2016 the repayments exceeded drawdowns by €214m.

As a property bank, rising property prices in Ireland are good for AIB. Legacy issues still loom large, however, with 300 additional staff hired in the past year to deal with loan restructuring. In the Republic, AIB has €8bn residential mortgages overdue by more than 30 days, of which €3.7bn are classified as impaired and with provisions for these of €1.7bn.

Photo: AIB CEO Bernard Byrne. (Pic: RollingNews.ie)