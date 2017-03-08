What Is The Back To Work Enterprise Allowance?

08 Mar 2017 | 12.50 pm

The Back to Work Enterprise Allowance (BTWEA) scheme encourages people receiving certain social welfare payments to start their own business and become self-employed.

A participant in the BTWEA scheme keeps a percentage of their social welfare payment for up to two years, 100% of the payment in year one and 75% in year two.

Recent changes to the scheme introduced by social protection minister Leo Varadkar (pictured) have made it easier to qualify. It has been extended to embrace single parents and others, where previously it was restricted to the unemployed. In addition, the qualifying period has been reduced to nine months receiving the payment for most applicants, rather than 12 monthd.

According to data from the scheme, it has a high success rate, with participants who complete the scheme being twice as likely to be off the live register after six months than non-participants.

Who can apply? Those aged under 65 and who are single parents, or receiving Jobseekers Benefit or Allowance, Disability Allowance or are on a scheme like Farm Assist.

How long before you qualify? The candidate must be receiving a jobseekers payment or other payment for at least nine months before applying for the BTWEA; or 12 months in the case of certain other social welfare payments.

Periods of time spent on full-time FET, Fáilte Ireland and Teagasc training courses, Community Employment, Social Economy Programme, Rural Social Scheme, FIT, Job Initiative, JobBridge, Work Placement Programme, Tús, BTEA and VTOS schemes are accepted as qualifying periods provided the applicant was entitled to a qualifying payment before starting on the study or training. The same applies to the Community Services Programme, Supplementary Welfare Allowance or being in direct provision.

A previous participant can join a second time after at least five years.

What about cash support to start the business? Applicants can also get financial support with costs of setting up the business, called the Enterprise Support Grant (ESG).

An applicant can only get the ESG if approved for the BTWEA. The business plan you submit as part of your application for the scheme must set out the rationale and requirement for financial support. The ESG can pay a total of €2,500 in any 24-month period (the ESG is paid to people receiving the Short-Term Enterprise Allowance on a pro-rata basis). A matching contribution of at least 20% is required for grant support.

Are other benefits affected? No. Participants keep benefits such as fuel allowance, medical card, Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance, differential rent, and possibly rent allowance.

How to apply? To apply for the Back to Work Enterprise Allowance, complete application form BTW 2 and liaise with a Case Officer in your Intreo centre or social welfare local office.

If you are accepted on to the scheme, you must register as self-employed with the Revenue Commissioners.

Is there support to start a business on becoming unemployed? Yes. There is also the Short-term Enterprise Allowance, which allows a new entrant to Jobseeker’s Benefit to commence self-employment as soon as they become unemployed.