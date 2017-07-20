Back To School Ads Start Airing Already

20 Jul 2017 | 11.44 am

The weather has turned from heatwave to deluge and Bord Gáis Energy is already thinking about parents planning for the back to school rush.

The energy provider has launched a new advertising campaign offering customers who switch their electricity to them 10% off their standard electricity rates and a €75 Tesco gift card.

The 40-second TV spot developed by Publicis Dublin features a cringe-inducing moment where a mother who is being brow-beaten by another parent into baking cakes for the Parent’s Night is outed by her all-too-honest daughter on the first day back to school.

BGE said the new ad, part of a campaign series, continues its strategic marketing focus on offering tangible benefits to customers.

Dermot Mulligan, BGE’s Acting Marketing Controller, commented: “This new campaign, our third one of 2017, puts an amusing spin on another true-life event. As the back to school period can be an expensive time for families, the message is that Bord Gáis Energy can offer customers real savings on their electricity bills, and the addition of a €75 Tesco Gift Card will also help with the back to school costs.”

The TV campaign will be supported by digital activity across a number of websites, including some site takeovers and high impact formats, as well as radio.

The commercial was developed by Publicis key account handlers, Sheena Denneny and Eibhín McLoughlin. “This ad features a star-in-the-making in Grace Farrell as the all-too-honest schoolgirl,” said Jimmy Murphy, Director of Publicis Dublin.

BGE COMMERCIAL CREDITS

Production: Butter

Director: Lorcan Finnegan

Executive Creative Director: Ronan Nulty

Art Director: Ross Giles

Copywriter: Peter Dobbyn

Agency Producer: Niamh Skelly

DOP: Theo Garland

Post-production: Screen Scene

Sound Engineer: Will Farrell

Group Account Director: Sheena Denneny

Account Director: Eibhín McLoughlin

Strategy Director: Jimmy Murphy