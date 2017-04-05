Avoca Opens New Store In Dunboyne

05 Apr 2017 | 07.45 am

Food and fashion retailer Avoca has opened a new shop in Dunboyne, Co Meath, where 180 full-time and part-time jobs are involved. Spanning 45,000 sq. ft. of retail space, Avoca Dunboyne is the company’s largest shop.

The new store includes a 200-seat Fork Café, Food Market and a newly introduced casual dining area within the Foodhall. An outdoor seating terrace offers wood-fire pizza from the terrace’s own pizza van.

Concessions include Poulet Bonne Femme and, new to Avoica, Sprout & Co. Kitchen and Kish Fish.

The outlet also sells a wide range of fashion and an extensive beauty offering. Marketing manager Maoliosa Connell said: “We’re delighted to have secured such a prime location that will allow us to bring Avoca products and services to a whole new group of customers.”