Asset Based Lending Grows In Popularity

14 Feb 2017 | 10.31 am

Since Close Brothers Commercial Finance opened its office in Dublin in 2011, demand for its facilities and services for SMEs has grown substantially. The company’s main finance products are Asset Finance facilities such as finance lease, hire purchase and contract hire, which are used to fund the purchase or refinance of fixed assets, and Invoice Finance, which is provided on a confidential basis to fund working capital.

Close Brothers, a FTSE 250 company, is the principal provider in Ireland of Asset Based Lending (ABL) facilities. This is an invoice discounting facility augmented by inventory, commercial real estate and cash flow facilities.

Paul Stephens (pictured), Head of Sales, Asset Based Lending and Invoice Finance, explains that ABL enables a business to raise a large quantum of working capital by using assets typically found on the balance sheet, such as receivables, inventory, property and plant and machinery. An ABL transaction will usually be structured using a combination of assets, rather than funding against one asset class alone, often with the core element being receivables in the form of invoice finance.

“Generally asset based lending is used by businesses to expand, restructure or refinance,” says Stephens. “As it releases relatively large sums of working capital – typically between €2m and €40m – it is ideal for funding MBOs/MBIs, mergers and acquisitions. Alternatively, it can be used to provide a contingency to support cash flow as and when required.”

He adds: “With ABL, as turnover and the asset base grow, the availability of funding automatically follows. The cost is usually highly competitive when compared with other forms of business finance. This is largely due to the credit risk being lower than more traditional types of finance, as lending will be against a company’s most liquid assets that have a readily identifiable value.”

Nice Timing

Close Brothers opened its first office Ireland in Belfast in 2007, and the company has expanded to offices in Dublin, Cork and Galway. Adrian Madden, Head of Sales, Asset Finance, says that entering the Republic of Ireland market in 2011 was nicely timed.

“There were few funders willing to lend in the market at that time,” he recalls. “Our USPs of local decision making, combined with a relationship driven model, have enabled us to develop a broad customer base. We have enjoyed a period of rapid growth as we were able to support many great businesses that decided the time was right to reinvest and re-equip after the very difficult years of the recession.”

Madden adds that when banks are reluctant to provide overdrafts, refinancing is a great way to release funds. “Essentially Close Brothers purchase an existing, unencumbered asset from the owner for its current value and then sells it back via a hire purchase agreement over an agreed period. It means they can still use it, but it has given them a boost to working capital. Our aim is to offer innovative and flexible funding combined with industry expertise.”

In recent times, the Close Brothers team has been handling ABL inquiries relating to refinancing SME debt that has been sold to distressed debt funds, and for MBOs/MBIs triggered by succession requirements. “More and more SMEs and their advisors are becoming aware of other sources of finance than banks, and the type of facilities that grow with their business rather than restrict expansion with capped limits,” says Stephens.