Aspire Technology Hiring 150 For Dublin HQ

12 May 2017 | 11.08 am

Tech company Aspire Technology is to hire 150 new staff at its Irish headquarters in Sandyford, Co Dublin, where it will also invest in a new network support centre to be added to its existing offices.

Founded in 2010, Aspire Technology is backed by Enterprise Ireland and provides mobile network services and solutions globally to telcos, plus equipment and software providers. The 150 new jobs cover a broad spectrum of ICT and mobile telecoms skills.

The firm will be looking immediately for software developers, network engineers, design specialists and project managers, both experienced and graduates, with an extensive graduate recruitment programme. The new network centre will serve over 16 million mobile customers in 32 markets this year, and plans are in place to further develop the centre to manage over 50 million customers.

Chief executive Bill Walsh said: “Aspire Technology’s growth is based on our world-class people whose deep expertise, allied with the innovative and entrepreneurial culture within the company, has resulted in a significant increase in demand for our solutions.

“We are thrilled that we are doubling our team in 2017. We have amazing opportunities for ambitious candidates who love working with people and technology. Our culture is built on developing and supporting our teams to deliver exceptional expertise to our international blue-chip customers. This culture is reflected in our high levels of employee satisfaction and we are proud to be known in the industry as having an exceptionally high employee retention ratio.”

EI executive director Kevin Sherry added: “Aspire Technology is a great example of an indigenous Irish ICT company with global ambition, competing and winning against strong competition in international markets. This expansion is testament to the ambition and capabilities of the company.

“Enterprise Ireland has been working with Aspire since its establishment in 2010, and we are proud to be backing this exciting new phase in its development with support for 150 new highly-skilled jobs at their headquarters in Dublin.”

Photo: Kevin Sherry (left), Enterprise Ireland; Mary-Anne Kelly and Bill Walsh, Aspire Technology. (Pic: Fennells)