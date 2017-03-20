Arthur Cox Moves To New Green Building

20 Mar 2017 | 02.35 pm

Irish law firm Arthur Cox has moved to new premises on Earlsfort Terrace today. The new 132,000 sq. ft. building is situated on the corner of Earlsfort Terrace and Hatch Street, and will house the firm’s 660 Dublin-based staff.

The new office is only a short distance from Arthur Cox’s previous location on Earlsfort Centre. Ten Earlsfort Terrace was developed for Arthur Cox by Clancourt Group.

According to Brian O’Gorman, managing partner of Arthur Cox: “Our new headquarters have been purpose-built to our specifications by Clancourt Group. Whilst we are moving, we will remain in close proximity to St Stephen’s Green, the home of the firm since its foundation in 1920.”

The design, features and interiors of the building were largely influenced by focus groups made up of trainees, associates, business services, the partnership and the executive team at Arthur Cox. Staff will have the choice of working from multifunctional sit or stand desks, along with soft phone technology.

The new building is 26% more energy efficient than required under current building regulations. It has the highest achievable environmental rating for the shell and core and fit-out. The building uses rainwater harvesting to provide up to 40% of water used, has an efficient combined heat and power system, and generates its hot water from rooftop solar panels.

Arthur Cox has been in expansion mode in recent years and appointed three new partners to the Dublin office this month. Additional appointments are expected later this year to its London and New York offices.

