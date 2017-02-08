Arizun Jumps Into Mortgage To Rent Scheme

08 Feb 2017 | 04.57 pm

Arizun has responded quickly to the government’s extension of the Mortgage To Rent scheme with a plan to give distressed mortgage holders a chance to have their mortgage debt cancelled, while staying in their homes as long-term tenants.

Under the new arrangements announced by housing minister Simon Coveney, private finance houses will be able to bulk-buy distressed mortgages and lease the properties back to the state, with the owners becoming tenants with a guaranteed 20-year lease and an option for a further 20 years.

Arizun said it is “poised to buy” non-performing mortgages from financial institutions and would then work with the homeowners to find a resolution that works for them. The company said that solutions could include 100% mortgage debt write-off in return for title transfer, the mortgage holder continuing to stay in their home with leases up to 20 years, assistance with rent, depending on circumstances, and an option to buy back the house after a 5-year period.

The company said it envisages acquiring more than 5,000 distressed mortgages from financial institutions. CEO Cathal O’Leary said: “Arizun’s scheme could significantly ease the financial issues of more than 34,000 families whose homes are in serious arrears. Arizun wants to keep families in their homes and prevent a further spiral into homelessness.

“Should a householder use the Arizun solution, it will mean they can stay in their own homes for at least 20 years if not more. Giving a householder security of tenure in their own home takes a huge stress from their lives.

“After five years, a person may have repaired their credit history, be on their feet again and want to buy back their house. Arizun will sell the property at market value but, to help the buyer, will also give them 40% of the five-year uplift in the house’s value.”

Poor Uptake

The existing scheme has been bedevilled by poor uptake, with only 217 homes going through the process since the introduction of the mortgage-to rent scheme in 2011, with 365 more reaching conclusion.

Homeowners who would like to work with Arizun should also contact their lender and advise of their interest in the Arizun solution, O’Leary added.

Under the revised state scheme, private funds can examine the loan books of banks to check who would qualify for the scheme before making a decision to purchase loans. But the decision to enter the scheme would be a matter for homeowners, and those who express an interest but who do not qualify would have reasons for refusal explained to them by the bank.

The new arrangements will operate as a pilot scheme to begin with. Arizun, based in Clonee, Co Dublin, has been in business since 2009 and is part of the Malta-based fund Arizun/Casa Mundi. Its directors are Cathal O’Leary, Clare Murphy, Ray Murphy, Diarmuid McAuliffe, John McDaniel and Thomas Grey.