Ardlinn Plans To Open Boston Office

15 Aug 2017 | 11.35 am

Ardlinn, the executive search agency in the Cpl Resources group, has announced plans to open an office in Boston in 2018.

One of 19 recruitment brands under the CPL umbrella, Ardlinn focuses on executive search for roles that pay €250,000 to €500,000 per annum.

Director Áine Brolly said that FDI has fuelled the rise in demand for senior executive talent in Ireland. “In the UK and US, there is uncertainty around short and longer-term growth prospects. Ireland has benefitted from this with multinationals making decisions around new investment locations in EU countries across sectors including professional and financial services, technology and life sciences,” said Brolly.

Brolly (pictured) added: “We intend to build our presence in the UK and the US, beginning with a new US office in Boston in 2018. We are also growing our Irish-based team of recruiters solely to focus on executive recruitment within the public sector, while actively looking at opportunities to enhance our European footprint, including potential acquisitions.”

Brolly, who heads up CPL in Northern Ireland, is a former Senior Vice President of Invest NI in San Francisco.