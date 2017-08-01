Architects Raise €124,000 For Homeless

01 Aug 2017 | 04.25 pm

The Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland has raised more than €124,000 in this year’s Open Door campaign, which benefits the Simon Communities and its efforts on behalf of homeless people.

Every cent of the money raised by 191 architects, members of the RIAI who completed 1,366 one-hour consultations with members of the public for a donation of €90, will go directly to the Simon Communities.

Simon spokeswoman Niamh Randall said: “RIAI Simon Open Door is a wonderful initiative, which raises much needed funds for the Simon Communities and supports our work addressing the housing and homelessness crisis all around Ireland.

“Unfortunately, homelessness and housing insecurity continues to rise. There are currently 7,699 men, women and children in emergency accommodation across the country, a staggering 28% increase from last year’s figures. Since 2012, rental prices have increased by 50% and the number of properties available to rent has reduced by approximately 78%. As a result, rental properties are beyond the reach of many of those in receipt of state housing support – pushing people into homelessness and preventing people leaving homelessness.”

RIAI chief executive Kathryn Meghen added: “The campaign makes a real difference — the €124,000 raised in 2017 will provide over 13,500 nights accommodation; 1,350 home starter packs or over 4,000 emergency packs for those on the streets. We are grateful to our PR partners The Reputations Agency who have worked on the campaign for 12 years and have delivered fantastic coverage each year.”

The RIAI Open Door campaign has been running for 13 years. In 1985, its first year, the campaign raised €18,000, a figure that has grown by more than 20 times in the intervening period.

RIAI president Carole Pollard expressed her appreciation to members, saying that the “success of this campaign is dependent on architects who give so generously of their time so I, on behalf of the Institute, would like to express my gratitude to them for their ongoing support”.

The Simon Communities is a network of eight regional, independent Simon Communities based in Cork, Dublin, Dundalk, Galway, the Midlands, the Mid-West, the North-West and the South-East that share common values in tackling all forms of homelessness. The Simon Communities have been providing services in Ireland for over 45 years and every year deliver support and services to over 8,300 individuals and families throughout Ireland who experience, or are at risk of, homelessness.

Photo (l-r): Carole Pollard, President, RIAI; architect Dermot Bannon; Patrick Quinn of Simon Communities; and Kathryn Meghen, CEO of RIAI.