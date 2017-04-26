Applegreen To The Cloud With Auxilion

26 Apr 2017 | 01.53 pm

Filling station retailer Applegreen is partnering with Auxilion in a €500,000 investment programme which will see a new cloud–based system replace the company’s legacy technology.

Auxilion’s deploymnet is using the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. Applegreen has 243 forecourt sites in the UK, Ireland and the USA and IT boss Vincent Nolan said fast growth had placed strains on our existing on-premises technology. ““It is business critical to ensure resilience, stability and scalability when your operations run on a 24/7 basis,” said Nolan. “Implementing such a major transformation programme without downtime is like trying to change the tyres on a Ferrari without a pit stop.”

Auxilion’s chief sales officer Paul Schmitz added: “New sites can be now be added quickly and updates managed centrally, with the elimination of costly downtime and upfront investment.”

The upgrade has seen Applegreen replace Exchange mail servers with cloud-based Microsoft Office 365, and ther’s also a new store management suite incorporating EPOS.