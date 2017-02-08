Applegreen Scoops Philanthropy Award

08 Feb 2017 | 11.58 am

Community Foundation for Ireland has presented its annual philanthropy awards to Cork businessman Maurice Healy (pictured), service station operator Applegreen and software giant SAP.

Applegreen raised over €1.8 million in support of a number of children’s charities including Barnardos, ISPCC and Debra. Enterprise software firm SAP took the award for International Philanthropist of the Year in recognition of its African Coding Week initiative, which has supported over 400,000 young people in Africa.

Tina Roche, CEO of CFI, said: “This year’s winners highlight the impact sustained long term giving can have on a specific cause or issue, as instanced by Maurice Healy’s support for Anam Cara, Applegreen’s support for numerous children’s charities and SAP’s commitment to its African Coding Week.

“Philanthropy is from both the head and the heart; it is truly planned giving. It focuses on results, on the longer term and on the sustainable. We hope that these winners will inspire others to come forward and adopt a more strategic and sustained approach to giving”.

Last year, the foundation and its donors distributed almost €6m to charitable causes in Ireland and overseas and also reached the milestone of €30m in cumulative grants since 2000.

Maurice Healy’s company is a distributor for manufacturers of food ingredients and chemicals and has bases in Dublin, the UK and China. Healy was nominated by Anam Cara, a support service for bereaved parents and siblings, and has also helped An Cosán with scholarships, as well as Social Entrepreneurs Ireland, with financial and non-financial supports.

At Applegreen, every time customers make a purchase, the company donates one cent to the Applegreen Charitable Fund. The fund is further boosted by ongoing fundraising activities and events organised by Applegreen staff.

Pix: Jason Clarke