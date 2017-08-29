Apple Partners With Accenture To Target Corporates

29 Aug 2017 | 04.12 pm

Apple and business consultancy Accenture are partnering to help corporates transform how their people engage with customers, using innovative business solutions for the tech company’s mobile operating system, iOS.

The partnership aims to take full advantage of the power, simplicity and security of iOS of and Accenture’s capabilities in industry and digital transformation to help companies unlock new revenue streams, increase productivity, improve customer experience and reduce costs, according to a joint statement from the companies.

Accenture will create a dedicated iOS practice within Accenture Digital Studios in selected locations around the world. Experts from Apple will join this team. The two companies plan to create a new set of tools and services using iPhone and iPad. The experts will include visual and experience designers, programmers, data architects and scientists, and hardware and software designers.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook said: “Starting 10 years ago with iPhone, and then with iPad, Apple has been transforming how work gets done, yet we believe that businesses have only just begun to scratch the surface of what they can do with our products.

“Both Apple and Accenture are leaders in building incredible user experiences and together we can continue to truly modernise how businesses work through amazing solutions that take advantage of the incredible capabilities of Apple’s technologies.”

Accenture boss Pierre Nanterme (pictured) added: “Based on our experience in developing mobile apps, we believe that iOS is the superior mobile platform for businesses and are excited to be partnering with Apple. By combining Accenture’s vast digital capabilities and industry expertise with Apple’s market leadership in creating products that delight customers, we are in a perfect position to help our clients transform the way they work.”

Some of the lines the partnership plans to develop include: