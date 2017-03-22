Apple Launches Cheaper, Faster iPad

22 Mar 2017 | 10.58 am

Apple has launched a new version of its 9.7-inch iPad, with a faster chip and a cheaper price. The new device starts at €419 for the 32GB with WiFi model and goes up to €579 for the 32GB WiFi and cellular.

The 9.7-inch screen iPad is the most popular sized one sold by Apple. The Cupertino tech firm saw global iPad sales fall from 16 million units in Q1 2016 to just over nine million in Q4, but worldwide sales have rebounded to 13 million in Q1 2017.

Apple’s new iPad features a brighter Retina display and users can choose among more than one million apps designed specifically for the iPad series.

Light (it weighs less than 480g), aluminium clad and available in silver, gold and ‘space grey’, the iPad is also a zippy device. Its A9 chip is faster than that found in the iPad Air 2 but is outdone by the iPad Pro’s A9X chip. The latter device also works with Apple’s stylus, while the new 9.7-inch iPad does not.

Other delights include 10-hour battery life, front- and back-facing cameras, and Touch ID. You’ll also be able to use the iPad to pay for goods via Apple Pay, the contactless payment service that was recently launched in Ireland.

If you need more storage on your iPad, you can opt for the more expensive 128GB versions. The new device also uses iOS 10.

Apple says that the revamped iPad will be available to order from March 24 through its website.