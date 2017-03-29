Apartment Rents Jump 11% In Dublin

29 Mar 2017 | 05.05 pm

Private sector rents in Dublin are now 8.3% higher than the peak level recorded in 2007, before the property bubble burst and the banking system was bailed out, according to figures for end-2016 from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB).

The capital provides a stark contrast with the rest of the country. While private rents continued to rise outside Dublin, they are still 11.1% below peak level, indicating that for Ireland as a whole rents are now just 2.7% below peak, and grew by 7.8% across the entire country.

The RTB’s quarterly rent index shows that the standard national average rent in the final quarter of last year stood at €986 per month. Demand in Dublin increased significantly, reflected in an 11.1% increase in rents for apartments. The growth in rents for apartments was more pronounced than for housing, now standing at 12.3% above the 2007 peak, compared to 5% for houses.

Outside Dublin, the pace of growth in rents for houses slowed by 0.3% in the quarter, while the pace of growth in apartments quickened. In 2016 the average quarterly growth in the Dublin Rent Index exceeded that in national house prices, growing 2.2% compared to 1.4%.

The latest index contains localised geographical information, from analysing rents for each Local Electoral Area). This granular data is used to determine what areas are designated as Rent Pressure Zones (RPZs) — LEAs where rents increased by 7% or more in four of the previous six quarters and where the average rent is above the average standardised national rent.

Since legislation providing for RPZs was introduced, six were designated within the counties of Dublin, Cork, Galway, Wicklow, Meath and Kildare. The results of the latest index boost this to eight, adding Cobh and Maynooth.

RTB director Rosalind Carroll (pictured) commented: “The Rent Index report shows that rents in Dublin and the surrounding commuter counties, along with Cork and Galway Cities, are among the highest relative to the standardised average rent. These results reflect a rental market that remains volatile with restricted supply”.

The Rent Index for Q4 2016 was based on 26,280 of registered tenancies. All private residential landlords and Housing Associations are obliged to register their tenancies with the RTB. By end-2016, there were 325,370 tenancies registered with the RTB and it has a public register of tenancies available on its website.

Pic: Colm Mahady/Fennell Photography