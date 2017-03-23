Animation Company Hiring In Dublin

23 Mar 2017 | 09.06 am

Boulder Media, the Irish animation company that was snapped up by Hasbro in 2016 for €12m, is to add several new employees to its Dublin operations. To house the expanded team, Boulder is moving to a larger studio in the summer.

Boulder Media currently employs 160 staff and will recruit for positions in conceptual design, 2D and 3D animation, as well as animated CG feature film. The company was established in 2000 by Robert Cullen and Alan Quigley.

Quigley departed the firm in 2004 and in subsequent years, Cullen and his colleagues built up a sizeable business providing cartoons such as Danger Mouse to customers including Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, Disney and BBC.

Speaking about the expansion plans, Robert Cullen, Boulder Media’s creative director, said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled about the opportunities we can offer our crew. We’re bringing to life some of the world’s most famous and popular brands here in Dublin. It’s unique and very special both for our studio and the local industry.”

The studio’s expansion will support a growing slate of entertainment around Hasbro brands such as Transformers and Littlest Pet Shop, as well as animated series for third-party clients.

Stephen Davis, executive VP and chief content officer with Hasbro, added: “We’re excited to be working with the team at Boulder to bring our brands to life through storytelling for more audiences through more platforms than ever before.”