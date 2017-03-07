Android OS Set To Topple Windows Online

07 Mar 2017 | 02.27 pm

The Android operating system has come within an ace of dislodging Windows as the world’s most popular OS in terms of total internet usage including desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile combined.

This has emerged from data released by web analytics company StatCounter, which shows that through February 2017 Android had 37.4% of worldwide OS internet usage, just 1.2 points less than Windows’ share of 38.6%.

StatCounter chief executive Aodhan Cullen said: “The idea of Android almost matching Windows would have been unthinkable five years ago. In January 2012 Windows held 82% global internet usage share, compared to just 2.2% for Android.”

Cullen (pictured) said the development was a function of the growth of smartphones to access the internet, the slowdown in sales of traditional PCs, plus the impact of Asia on the global market. In Asia, Android now has 51.8% of internet usage compared to 29.8% for Windows.

“Windows has won the desktop war but the battlefield has moved on,” added Cullen.

StatCounter also reported that in October 2016 worldwide internet usage by mobile and tablet devices exceeded desktop and laptop for the first time.

Asia has played a huge role in these changes, as elsewhere Windows remains the dominant OS. In North America, Windows maintained its lead across all platforms with a 40.7% share in February, followed by Apple’s iOS at 24.9% and Android at 20.3%. This is similar to Ireland, where Windows is on 40% followed by Android on 25.6% and iOS on 24%. In Europe, Windows’ 51.8% share is more than twice the level of Android’s 23.5%.

StatCounter analyses over 2.5 million websites each month, providing analytics and other detailed information via its core website. This was recently upgraded and includes web analytics, including a free option, to help companies, agencies, bloggers, self-employed and charities measure, analyse and understand visitors to their own sites.

The analysis of OS usage and market share is available here, and the site also carries a handy explanation of how it all works.