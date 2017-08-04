An Post Launches Smart Current Account

04 Aug 2017 | 04.24 pm

An Post has introduced a new current account concept which it says will allow households make substantial savings on their annual spend via a ‘MoneyBack’ feature which will refund a percentage of the amount spent at certain outlets.

The Smart Account includes innovative features such as a household budgeting tool called Smart Account Wallet, comes with a debit card, gives online access and provides an app for customers to manage their money.

The MoneyBack feature has been designed to maximise opportunities for shoppers to earn money back by creating partnerships with businesses where a large portion of the household budget is spent – on groceries, clothing, sportswear, electricity, insurance, leisure and holidays. At launch stage nine partners including Lidl, SSE Airtricity, Intersport Elverys and Oxendales will participate, with more to be announced in the coming months.

Current opportunities to earn MoneyBack are:

5% back on all Lidl transactions of €25 and above

10% back on total bill costs with SSE Airtricity MoneyBack

5% back on all Post Insurance car and home insurance products

8% back on in-store and online spend with Intersport Elverys

5% back on all holidays with Sunway

10% back on direct payments to Oxendales

5% back on hotel bookings with GreatBreaks; book purchases online with Kennys.ie and garden furniture purchases with OutdoorLiving.ie

The account tracks spending at participating retailers and will make a MoneyBack payment into users’ accounts the following month. There is no limit on how much account holders can earn, as long as consumers meet any minimum spend thresholds which apply.

There’s a monthly maintenance charge of €5 which includes unlimited point of sale transactions at retailers and online inside the Eurozone and one weekly cash withdrawal at a Post Office. Other functions include contactless payments; credit transfers; direct debits; mobile app and online payments.

The minimum age to open an account is 16 and a list of participating Post Offices is available at a special website.

Retail operations director John Daly said: “The An Post Smart Account was built with consumers’ needs in mind, by creating a simple concept which is easy to use and can generate significant savings through MoneyBack. With our nationwide reach and track record in providing financial services, we anticipate significant interest from our customers. “

Photo: Lucy Kennedy show off the new An Post Smart Account debit card. (Pic: Marc O’Sullivan)