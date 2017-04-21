Amplify Founder Hoping To Make Ripples In Cork

21 Apr 2017 | 03.13 pm

Sarah Dineen is only 26 years old but is already onto her second startup and is organising a new two-day digital marketing conference for Cork City in July.

Originally from Cork, Sarah (pictured) founded Uniwink with her brother, Mark, in 2013. The business was an e-learning platform aimed at third-level students, providing book exchange services, offline grinds and peer-generated course material.

Sarah looks to have parked that venture now; she launched a new digital marketing agency called Social Que in Cork in 2016. Out of that business, the Amplify Digital Marketing Conference is coming, a risky gambit for the young entrepreneur.

Due for its inaugural outing in the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs Cork City on July 27 and 28, Amplify will involve 20 speakers and as many workshops. The idea is to cover digital marketing skills from beginner to advanced, as well as hearing insights from experienced digital marketers.

Among the speakers taking part are Joe.ie founder Niall McGarry, Suzanne Jackson of SoSueMe.ie and George Berkowski, former head of product with Hailo (which is now mytaxi).

Speaking about the new conference venture, Sarah said: “I found with other events I was going to network and hear the speakers, but I also wanted to up-skill. The purpose of the masterclasses is to allow each attendee to take something away that they can implement in their own business immediately.”

She adds: “Digital marketing is essential to every company no matter how big or small, but you must know how to make it work for you.”

Early bird tickets for Amplify are on sale via the conference website, priced at €300 plus VAT.