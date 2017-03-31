Alter Domus Hiring 60 For New Cork Office

31 Mar 2017 | 09.24 am

Alter Domus, a Luxembourg-based fund and corporate services firm, is to open a second Irish office, this time in Cork, creating 60 jobs. The company set up Irish operations in Dublin in 2011.

Alter Domus services international private equity and infrastructure houses, real estate firms, private debt managers, multinationals, capital markets issuers and private clients. Its Dublin operation does the bulk of its work in aircraft leasing, private equity real estate and debt.

Commenting, James McEvoy, Alter Domus’s country executive for Ireland, said: “We are delighted to now be able to offer fund administration services specialising in private equity, real estate, infrastructure and debt and further, to announce the opening of our international centre of excellence in Cork.”

Laurent Vanderweyen, CEO of Alter Domus, added: “Ireland is an attractive jurisdiction for Alter Domus to further expand, Dublin already being a popular investment structuring destination for non-European fund managers, particularly from the US, looking for an entry point into the European market.”

Founded in Luxembourg in 2003, Alter Domus now operates 31 offices and desks across five continents.