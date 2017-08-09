Alice PR & Events Announces New Hires

09 Aug 2017 | 11.23 am

Dublin-based Alice PR & Events is marking two years in business and has recruited Eva Dowling as Senior Account Manager and Louise Scott Heatley as Northern Ireland Associate.

The company was founded in July 2015 works with clients in the corporate, STEM, education, recruitment, events and not-for-profit sectors, including the Irish Research Council, Career Zoo, Guaranteed Irish, WellFest and Dress for Success Dublin.

Eva Dowling previously worked as senior corporate affairs executive with Ibec, and communications executive with the Office of the Chief Scientific Advisor.

Louise Scott Heatley, who is based in Belfast, has 20 years’ experience in marketing, communications and event management, including senior roles with Translink, The Royal Shakespeare Company and The National Trust.

Alice PR & Events has also embarked on a partnership with the creative agency Language. Established in 1989, Language provides advertising, design and communications services to public-sector and corporate clients. The two firms are located in the same building and the arrangement sees personnel from both agencies collaborating on client projects.

Managing director Martina Quinn commented: “Adding a Northern Ireland Associate to our team has allowed us to offer clients an enhanced 32-county service. Our partnership with Language means clients can avail of the full suite of creative communications services all under the one roof.”

Photo: Members of the Alice PR & Events team. (Pic: Marc O’Sullivan)