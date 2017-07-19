Aldi ‘Concept Store’ Opening In Blackrock

19 Jul 2017 | 10.07 am

Aldi is to open a new store in 2018 as part of the expanded Frascati Shopping Centre in Blackrock, Co. Dublin. The discount retailer joins existing anchor tenants Marks and Spencer and Debenhams.

The new supermarket will be one of Aldi’s ‘concept stores’, featuring its latest layout and design. Among its novelties, fresh produce will be displayed more prominently at the front of the store. Aldi recently announced its €60m investment in Project Fresh, which will also see its existing store portfolio nationwide refitted to this format.

Aldi’s Blackrock store will be the newest anchor tenant in the refurbished Frascati Shopping Centre. The centre will almost double in size from 100,000 sq. ft to 170,000 sq. ft upon completion, with an additional 23 retail units and space set aside for dining with views of Dublin Bay. A major car park extension will provide a total of 550 spaces, with improved access to Frascati Road.

Giles Hurley, Aldi group managing director, said that the company is excited to be expanding its Dublin presence at the Blackrock location. “We are confident that our presence in the new and improved Frascati Shopping Centre will make Blackrock an even more attractive destination for shoppers,” he added.

Aldi currently has 129 stores across the country, which include a sizeable presence in Dublin.