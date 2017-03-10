Airbnb Closes $1bn Funding Round

10 Mar 2017 | 04.53 pm

Home-share company Airbnb has raised just over $1 billion (€948m) in investment funding in a deal that values the firm at €29bn, according to the company’s filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. This makes it the second-most valuable startup in the US, trailing only Uber.

Airbnb did not comment on how it would use the funding, but is expected to expand its operations globally. It has grown rapidly since its launch in 2008, and now operates in 65,000 cities.

The funding round, made up of $555m it raised six months ago plus $445m more recently, is the largest VC financing for a US-based startup so far in 2017, according to PitchBook. Instacart’s $400m round earlier this week ranks second, followed by investments in mobile marketplace letgo ($175 million) and Vir Biotechnology ($150 million).

The firm takes a 3% cut of each booking and a 6% to 12% service charge from guests. It made its first profit in the second half of 2016, and according to reports will continue to be profitable this year. Airbnb has no plans to list its shares on the stock market in the near future.

Airbnb has now raised nearly $3.5bn in total funding, so CEO Brian Chesky (pictured) is likely in no rush to jump into the public markets, despite being in better financial health than some other companies that completed recent IPOs.

The company’s profitability is expected to grow this year, with the company reportedly targeting $450m in EBITDA and $2.8bn in revenue. By comparison, recent IPO darling Snap recorded a net loss of $514.6m in 2016.

So why would Chesky delay going for an IPO? One possibility is that Airbnb wants diversify its product offerings before attempting a public float, something borne out by recent M&A activity. The company snapped up two startups last month, vacation rental platform Luxury Retreats and Tilt, a developer of social payment technology.

It also launched Airbnb Trips, which allows users complement their travel plans with activities led by locals. The company is also said to be working on a flight-booking feature, which would make Airbnb an end-to-end vacation platform.

However, the company has faced criticism over claims it drives up rents and contributes to housing shortages in some cities. In December, under pressure from British MPs, the firm said it would block hosts in London from renting out homes for more than 90 days a year without official consent. It also faces tougher regulations in New York, Berlin and Barcelona.