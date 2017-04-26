AIB Fined For Money Laundering Failures

26 Apr 2017 | 01.06 am

Allied Irish Bank has been fined €2,275,000 by the Central Bank due to failures to comply with the supervisor’s money laundering and terrorist financing regulations.

The Central Bank fined AIB and reprimanded the bank for six breaches of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010 (CJA). All six breaches were admitted by AIB.

The Central Bank described AIB’s failures as “significant” and said that the breaches occurred after the enactment of the CJA in July 2010 and persisted, on average, for more than three years.

The major breaches were failure to report suspicious transactions without delay to An Garda Síochána and the Revenue Commissioners, and failure to conduct customer due diligence on existing customers who had accounts prior to May 1995 when the first Irish laws on anti‐money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism became effective.

Other breaches included:

AIB provided services to approximately 573,000 Pre‐95 customers without completing Customer Due Diligence in circumstances where section 33(1)(d) of the CJA applied. AIB failed to adopt policies and procedures, under Section 54 of the CJA 2010, to review and confirm the adequacy of identifying documents and information (if any) it held for its Pre‐95 customers. AIB’s branch procedures did not expressly require branch staff to request information on source of wealth and source of funds from a prospective new PEP customer (a ‘politically exposed person’ as defined in the Act) prior to the commencement of the business relationship. With regard to trade financing, a particularly risky area in respect of money laundering or terrorist financing, AIB failed to to put in place documented policies and procedures dealing with these risks (including identifying potentially suspicious activity i.e. ‘trade finance red flags’); and failed to create specific operational controls to mitigate and monitor those risks.

Because the bank admitted the breaches and cooperated in rectifying its procedures, the Central Bank applied the maximum discount of 30%, as set out in its sanctions procedures.

Director of enforcement Derville Rowland commented: “Anti‐money laundering compliance is a continuing and increasing priority for the Central Bank across all financial services sectors. Firms must have rigorous and robust processes for identification, assessment and reporting of suspicious customer activity. Crucially, those processes must ensure that information on suspicious activity is provided to An Garda Síochána and the Revenue Commissioners without delay to assist with the investigation of money laundering and terrorist financing. This case emphasises the fundamental information-sharing role of the financial services industry in the fight against money laundering.”

This is the second enforcement action the Central Bank has taken in the last six months against a bank, for unacceptable weaknesses in its anti‐money laundering framework.

Rowland added: “The Central Bank expects that anti‐money laundering frameworks are ‘fit for purpose’, in that they are appropriate to the nature, scale and complexity of a firm’s business activities. In particular, we expect that our retail banks, as gateways to the financial system, have in place exemplary anti‐money laundering systems and controls.

“This case emphasises that enforcement of anti‐money laundering requirements is, and will remain, a key Central Bank priority and we are prepared to take action where firms fail to comply.”

This was the Central Bank’s 108th settlement since 2006 under its sanctions procedure, bringing total fines imposed by the Central Bank to just short of €57m.