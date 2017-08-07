Affordability Falls As House Prices Rise

07 Aug 2017 | 07.54 am

A chronic shortage of houses lies behind the decline in affordability of housing, as rising prices hit especially hard at first-time buyers and drive up the proportion of their total income spent on accommodation.

That’s according to the affordability index published by the EBS and DKM Economic Consultants for the period to the end of May 2017. The research finds that:

First-time buyer (FTB) working couples purchasing in Dublin were paying 27.4% of their net income to service their mortgage in May, compared to 25.5% a year previously. The proportion is expected to continue rising and is projected to reach 29.2% by December 2017.

The average single FTB was paying 32.2% of their net income on their monthly mortgage repayments in May.

For both the FTB working couple and a FTB single person the most affordable counties are now Longford, Offaly and Leitrim.

House prices are now rising quickly outside Dublin, implying affordability is also deteriorating outside Dublin, particularly in the commuter belt.

The percentage of a Dublin FTB couple’s income spent on mortgage repayments dropped in 2015, due, in part, to the introduction of new Central Bank rules and a slowdown in house prices in the first few months of 2015. House prices have been steadily climbing since the latter half of that year.

The combined easing of Central Bank restrictions and the roll-out of the Government’s Help to Buy scheme contributed to the observed jump in demand and mortgage approvals to FTBs in the first half of 2017. The FTB working couple is particularly constrained if they wish to purchase in the capital. In May 2017 the average FTB property price in Dublin was €337,000, implying an average mortgage of €270, assuming an 80% LTV ratio. Average monthly repayments for a Dublin FTB couple were at €1,452 in May 2017, according to DKM.

Beyond Dublin, a double digit growth in house price for FTBs was recorded in all other regions in the previous 12 months (May 2016-May 2017), ranging from 11% in the Mid-East to 14.6% in the South-West.

Despite house price inflation nationwide, FTB working couples outside the capital still find it easier to afford a mortgage, with only 16.7% of the average couple’s net income paid toward their mortgage in May 2017.

DKM economic consultant Ciara Morley said: “ We are seeing an upward trend in the proportion of disposable income required to fund a mortgage for first-time buyers over the last two years and we expect that proportion to continue to rise.”

The Central Statistics Office recently published housing data collected in Census 2016 which indicates that, in the five years since the previous census, housing stock grew by just under 9,000 units.

The disequilibrium between housing supply and housing demand is evident in the CSO’s Residential Property Price Index. In May the index, which now includes all cash and mortgage based sales, showed growth of 11.9% in the year.