Aer Lingus Takes On 200 New Cabin Crew

04 May 2017 | 03.02 pm

Airline says summer schedule is biggest ever

Aer Lingus has welcomed on board 200 new cabin crew recruits to service the airline’s busiest ever summer schedule.

Having completed a training programme at Aer Lingus’ in-house Training Academy, located in Dublin Airport, the newly qualified cabin crew covered a wide range of topics from theoretical and practical components and health and safety procedures, through to grooming and guest experience.

Pix: Jason Clarke

 

