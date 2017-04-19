ACI World Congress Returning To Dublin In May

19 Apr 2017 | 10.02 am

Dublin is to host the ACI World Congress 2017 next month, the first time in 30 years that the financial conference has been held in Ireland.

ACI is a non-profit global association of financial market practitioners, whose membership is currently north of 9,000 individuals from various institutions.

Now in its 56th year, the ACI World Congress will take place in the Convention Centre Dublin on May 12 and 13. Topics at this year’s conference will include global macroeconomics, developments within fixed income, FX and equity derivatives, and the impact of Brexit on financial markets.

Organisers are expecting more than 400 market participants to attend the Dublin gathering, including banks, brokers, investment managers and hedge fund operators.

A strong speaker lineup includes Taoiseach Enda Kenny, Central Bank governor Philip Lane and Bernard Byrne, CEO of AIB. Tory MP Iain Duncan Smith is also scheduled to speak at the conference.

Ger O’Brien (pictured), ACI president and senior relationship manager with Bank of Ireland Global Markets, commented: “The congress will feature an impressive array of international and domestic contributors, which promises to provide insight and thought-provoking debate on the most important issues currently facing our sector.”

IDA Ireland is lending its support to the congress, while AIB and Bank of Ireland are also sponsoring it. Non-ACI member tickets cost €750.