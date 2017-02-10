Accenture Formally Opens The Dock In The Docks

10 Feb 2017 | 10.18 am

Accenture has announced plans to hire more than 300 technology and design professionals in Ireland this year. This includes 100 new roles at The Dock, the company’s multi-disciplinary research and incubation hub, which was officially opened today.

At The Dock, more than 200 professionals from multiple countries co-create new services and solutions for what the company calls ‘Accenture Innovation Architecture’.

This integrates the company’s capabilities across research, ventures, labs, studios and innovation and delivery centres to pioneer new ways of working, according to the consultancy.

“In this vibrant collaborative environment, Accenture people and clients, universities and startups team to investigate, develop and scale disruptive innovations,” the company states.

The new jobs will add to Accenture’s workforce of more than 2,200 in Ireland. Taoiseach Enda Kenny commented: “Accenture continues to make significant investments in Ireland, and we are delighted the company has made the country its centre of innovation, which further cements Ireland’s position globally as a technology hub.”

Pierre Nanterme, Accenture’s chairman and CEO, said: “Our talented professionals across Ireland are imagining the future every day to solve some of the biggest challenges facing businesses, governments and consumers.”

Located in Dublin’s Silicon Docks, Accenture claims that The Dock is “one of the world’s most connected and intelligent buildings”. It uses sensors to learn from occupant behaviour, react to user feedback and “allow the building to continually evolve”.

The Dock is partly funded by Irish taxpayers through undisclosed grant-aid from IDA Ireland.