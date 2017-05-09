09 May 2017 | 09.38 am

Thousands of years ago the spice trade helped to shape the development of international trade routes that are still in existence to this day. Therefore, ‘The 21st Century Spice Trade’ is a fitting title for the recent report commissioned and published by DHL in relation to current cross-border eCommerce trading trends and the global opportunities it presents to our customers

CROSS-BORDER GROWTH TREND

In recent years, eCommerce has changed the focus of the express industry, with an increasing amount of deliveries now going from B2C rather than the previous B2B majority. Cross-border eCommerce in particular can offer a unique opportunity to an ‘e-tailer’ to expand or diversify into new markets.

The Spice Trade report notes that the cross-border market is expected to grow by approximately 25% annually until 2020 – this represents nearly twice the growth rate of a solely domestic eCommerce market.

In order to successfully expand into the cross-border eCommerce market, it is important for retailers to understand consumers’ motivations for purchasing abroad. The DHL 21st Century Spice Trade report outlines the findings of research aimed at businesses hoping to expand into this sector, and they include the availability of better products, a more attractive offering (including price) and a pre-existing trust in a specific brand.

GLOBAL LOGISTICS PARTNER

One of the primary concerns for a business thinking of expanding into cross-border eCommerce is the requirement to partner with a strong global logistics partner. According to Paul Toomey, eCommerce Manager for DHL Express Ireland: “Providing a great delivery experience is no longer a luxury; it’s a must have. Consumers are now far more likely to return to a retailer that consistently provides a great delivery experience.”

Why is this so important? The DHL 21st Century Spice Trade report outlines the reasons below:

Retailers and manufacturers that offer a premium shipping option have been seen to grow 1.6 times faster than those that don’t.

Offering a premium shipping solution enables international e-tailers to compete with the home advantage that domestic competitors can offer in terms of shorter delivery times.

Offering a premium shipping solution enables international e-tailers to compete with the home advantage that domestic competitors can offer in terms of shorter delivery times. Respondents in the DHL survey noted that services offered by a premium shipper, i.e. guaranteed delivery times and a fully transparent track and trace process, would be elements that would set them apart from their competitors.

It has been shown that many cross-border purchases are occasion-generated. Consumers are willing to pay the additional shipping costs for increased speed of delivery and therefore will look for a retailer that will provide this option.

For smaller retailers, a lack of trust in their service can put them at a disadvantage. However, using a trusted logistics partner allows them to ‘borrow’ the brand of the trusted logistics provider.

Smaller retailers can then harness this premium delivery service to ensure speedy delivery that is highly convenient, thus enforcing customer loyalty through a good customer experience.

Beyond describing the market opportunity and the broad landscape of successful international e-tailers, this report serves as a hands-on manual for success in cross-border shipping.

The comprehensive report including a detailed section on ‘How to Succeed’ is now available for download on our information website DHLguide.ie