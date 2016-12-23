2017 Prediction: Rough Ride For Australia

23 Dec 2016 | 12.11 pm

Irish people thinking of relocating to Australia in search of a better economic future should reconsider, according to Peter Zeihan (pictured), an American geopolitical strategist.

In Zeihan’s view, Donald Trump’s appointment of Peter Navarro, a professor at the University of California, to head up a new National Trade Council signals that Trump’s anti-China campaign rhetoric will be translated into policy actions.

Navarro, the author of Death by China, is an anti-China agitator who has advocated a broad-scale economic, strategic, and political confrontation to sever economic exposure to China completely.

“We now have a vehemently anti-China academic overseeing America’s primary interface with the rest of the global system,” says Zeihan. “Combine that with Trump’s statements on Taiwan and I think it is pretty clear that competition with the Chinese is now not just baked into the system, but that on the American side it will be incredibly visceral, aggressive and fuelled by personal vitriol. If I’m right on this, an uber tradewar with the Chinese is just around the corner.”

In Zeihan’s view, Northeast Asia faces massive upsets in the coming years, as half of the world’s manufacturing supply chain steps are in the region, with most of those dependent upon Chinese links.

Biggest Loser

“Any meaningful Chinese-American trade conflict breaks many of them. The country likely to get the worst of it is Taiwan and the biggest loser beyond the immediate region likely will be Australia.

“The Aussies have bet the farm on the Chinese industrialisation process and their raw materials exports will flatly collapse. This is hardly the end of Australia, but their golden generation of economic growth is about to go into screeching reverse, and they have a lot of fat to cut.”

Zeihan expects that the rust belt states in America responsible for securing the White House for Donald Trump won’t be the main beneficiaries of a China trade war.

“The I35 corridor from Mexico City to Oklahoma City is the piece of the world most likely to pick up manufacturing capacity that will need to relocate,” says Zeihan. “Easy regulation, the large Texas population, good infrastructure, cheap land, underpriced but high-skilled labour, and cheap and reliable energy all add up to short and long-term manufacturing booms.”

Zeihan also expects that European consumers who have grown used to cheap ‘made in China’ manufactured goods are also going to notice a difference.

“It is unthinkable that the Americans will take the Chinese to task in a spat of statism, protectionism, and populism, and the far more statist, protectionist, and populist Europeans will not pile on. Expect France and Italy to lead the charge for broad-scale European trade sanctions on China.”