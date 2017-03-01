150 MTI Technologies Jobs For Drogheda

01 Mar 2017 | 11.33 am

Mobile device security firm Mobile Technologies Inc (MTI) has officially opened its new European Contact Centre HQ in Drogheda, Co Louth, and will hire 150 people over the next three years.

The US company was founded in 1977 and operates in over 90 countries, specialising in mobile device display technologies. The company says its technology focuses on merchandising security for consumer electronics and mobile enterprise applications, allowing products, sales and service to be the focus, while security operates efficiently in the background.

The move to MTI’s new HQ was supported by the IDA. CEO Martin Shanahan said: “The investment by Mobile Technologies Inc is fantastic news for the local economy of the North-East region. These high quality jobs will have a positive knock-on effect on the wider region and promote Drogheda as an ideal location for conducting international business. There is an excellent talent pool of skilled workers in the region and I have no doubt the company will thrive in its new headquarters.”

Jobs minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor, who officiated at the opening of the MTI offices, said: “This is a great announcement by Mobile Technologies Inc, bringing 150 high skilled jobs to Drogheda. Driving investment in regional locations is a key focus for me. This investment will be of considerable benefit to Drogheda and the border region, providing a significant boost to employment and benefitting the economy of the town and region.”

Recruitment has already started for a range of technological roles at MTI. Company president Chris Remy said: “We chose Ireland due to its talented, technology-savvy workforce, attractive business environment, and its membership in the European Union. The IDA was extremely helpful in assisting MTI with this decision. Whether helping MTI navigate local business requirements, selecting the town of Drogheda for our office location, or introducing us to their trusted partners and vendors — the IDA has been an incredible resource.”

The company’s services division, MTI Global Services, partners with brands and retailers to help maximise the benefits of their investments in mobile sales technology, by developing tailor-made service plans to suit their particular market.