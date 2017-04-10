100,000 Reasons To Enter Seedcorn

10 Apr 2017 | 02.14 pm

Imagine the difference €100,000 could make to your new start or early stage company. Well, that is what is on offer to the overall winner of the 15th InterTrade Ireland Seedcorn Competition 2017.

With a total cash prize fund of €280,000, the opportunity to gain expert advice on your business plan, tips and guidance on how to pitch to investors, as well as the potential access to a valuable network of VCs, entering the Seedcorn Competition is definitely a smart business move for those early stage and new start companies seeking to raise equity.

So far, more than 2,584 companies have taken part in Seedcorn, with past entrants continuing to reap the benefits through contacts made via the competition and equity raised as a result. Between 2011 and 2015, over 66% of companies who won the Seedcorn national finals went on to raise additional funding ranging from €150,000 to €3.1m.

All cited Seedcorn as a major factor in their success. During the same period, 70% of companies who won at regional stages of the competition but did not win at the national finals went on to raise funds from €50,000 to €2m, with the majority of the funding being raised from angel investors, syndicates and private equity.

ATTRACT EQUITY

The Seedcorn competition mirrors the real life investment process and can greatly improve a company’s ability to attract equity. Speaking about the competition, Connor Sweeney, InterTrade Ireland, said: “The aim of this competition is to support exciting Irish startups by giving them the tools for success.

“Our total cash-prize fund of €280,000 is equity free, which is extremely rare and offers an exciting opportunity for winners to reach their full potential. All entrants have something to gain, through skills development, experience and networking with other businesses and potential investors.

“The competition is extremely easy to enter and is shown to have produced extremely positive results for entrants in the past. I am sure that 2017 will be no different.”

He added: “Every year, entrants come from a huge range of sectors and categories, from manufacturing to services, to technology, to retail, to arts, health and education. Their growth and success means increased jobs and investment for the communities in which they are based.

“Many of the companies who took part in the competition between 2011 and 2015 saw their staff numbers grow in the aftermath, with many reporting on average a 50% increase in staff numbers. That level of success and growth is a real tribute to all involved in the competition.”

WINNING ADVICE

Last year’s overall winner, Valitacell, based in Dublin, develops bio-technology that allows companies to manufacture ‘high tech’ bio-therapeutic drugs faster, cheaper and with greater regulatory confidence.

CEO and co-founder Dr Terry McWade (pictured), who was born and grew up in Northern Ireland, added: “Winning the overall prize at Seedcorn 2016 was a tremendous confidence boost for the company. We had been in operation for just over a year and the €100,000 prize fund allowed us to progress further along the implementation path and achieve a number of key milestones.

“We are now starting our funding round and, as we are already in revenue with product on the market and with global biopharma companies as customers, we are in a very strong position.

“The publicity and profile from our Seedcorn Competition win has proved very useful and has opened the door for many of the conversations we are currently having. My advice to anyone considering taking part in the competition is to grab the opportunity with both hands and listen to the feedback and sound advice you are given every step of the way.”

WORKSHOP SUPPORT

Over the coming weeks, InterTrade Ireland will host a series of free workshops designed to guide those considering entering this year’s competition, including providing advice on what an investor looks for in a business plan as well as tips on what to include in videos and slide decks.

How to apply

To apply, click here. The deadline for submissions is 26 May 2017. You can follow all the action throughout the 2017 competition by searching for and using #ITISeedcorn and following @iti_seedcorn