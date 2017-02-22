10,000 Expected To Attend CATEX

22 Feb 2017 | 08.43 am

CATEX 2017, Ireland’s largest food, drink and hospitality exhibition, is taking place at the RDS this week. The show opened on Tuesday and runs until Thursday Feb.23.

The event, organised by IFSA, features the country’s biggest food companies, manufacturers, distributors and artisan producers.

Food minister Michael Creed commented: “From large foodservice businesses to speciality suppliers in the Chefs’ Choice area, CATEX is helping to generate business for exhibitors and visitors alike.”

IFSA says that CATEX 2017 has attracted record registration figures. The trade expo is free to attend and people can register here.

Photo: Michael Creed left with Rachel Nolan, founder of Nobó, and Larry Smith, chairman of IFSA