100 Stores On Retail Excellence Awards ‘Shortlist’

01 Aug 2017 | 08.37 am

Retailers from around the country in every industry sector have been named as the Top 100 Stores in Ireland by Retail Excellence, the retail industry representative organisation. The shops have been shortlisted for the Retail Excellence Awards, which will be presented on November 11 in the Malton Hotel in Killarney.

Former Store of the Year winners include Tilestyle, Applegreen, The Kilkenny Shop, O’Briens Wines and Greenacres in Wexford.

Chief executive David Fitzsimons said: “There were almost 700 entries nationwide and selecting this year’s Top 100 was particularly difficult. Those named as Top 100 finalists have what it takes to shine through and be recognised as the best retailers in the country. It is clear from the quality of this year’s entrants that the retail industry is playing its part in keeping businesses open, retail workers in jobs and our town centres vibrant.”

• Download the Retail Excellence listing of Ireland’s Top 100 retailers

As part of the Top 100 selection process, all store entrants were visited by a mystery shopper. The Top 100 will now be invited to a private briefing with Echochamber, a creative retail agency that tracks global retail trends, where they will be presented with the ten pillars of Retail Excellence and will be given time to prepare a submission showing evidence they meet those pillars.

Echochamber will then consider the submissions and will proceed to selecting the Top 30 stores. From these will emerge the finalists and winners in sectoral categories.